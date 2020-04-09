5 things you need to know this weekend

Coronavirus concerns on Labor Day; high fire danger; new Amazon jobs in Bellevue; safety protocols at Sea-Tac Airport; cleanup ordered after crumb rubber release.

After both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, public health leaders say there was a surge in coronavirus cases, and they’re worried the same could happen on Labor Day if people aren’t cautious.

This means wearing masks in public, social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding public crowded areas and large gatherings. Read more

State forest managers are urging people to be careful with fires as they fan out across Washington state for a hot, dry Labor Day weekend.

Washington State Forester George Geissler said the risk is out there, because human-caused fires are up “tremendously.” Read more

Amazon announced Friday it would add 10,000 more jobs in Bellevue in addition to the 15,000 new jobs it announced in February.

The tech giant has also secured an additional 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue by leasing Vulcan's 555 Tower and West Main to accommodate those workers. Read more

If you’re flying out of Sea-Tac Airport over Labor Day weekend, expect some changes going through security.

The TSA’s new COVID-19 safety protocols include signs encouraging social distancing, ID scanners at checkpoints and no bins for loose items. If banned items are in a passenger’s bag or a passenger forgets to take out their liquids or laptop, passengers must remove the items themselves and get back in line to be scanned again. Read more

Federal officials demanded owners of a dam devise a plan to clean up their mess, after crews wrongly installed artificial turf in the project, releasing sections of the material and crumb rubber into the Puyallup River.

The Army Corps of Engineers sent a letter to Electron Hydro, telling the company to come up with a plan for removing the remaining and released turf as well as the crumb rubber. The Corps previously issued a Stop Work order for the dam project itself, pending this cleanup. Read more

