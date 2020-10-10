5 things you need to know this weekend

Weekend thunderstorms; COVID-19 safety on airplanes; King County ankle monitors for offenders; Drop in school enrollment; Pete Carroll's new shoes.

A cold front will move through Puget Sound Saturday morning, bringing with it cooler temperatures and more rain, followed by a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall estimates for Saturday show some areas receiving at least an inch, with the Seattle area getting just under an inch of rain.

The showers will decrease by early Sunday, but another front will move up from the south Sunday afternoon for increasingly steady rain once again. Read more

In contrast to cruise ships, airliners have not proven to be hot beds for COVID-19 infections.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) claims that just 44 people have become infected with COVID-19 while on board an airplane since the pandemic began hitting the industry in early 2020.

In its survey of potential passengers, people are split between thinking the air inside jets is as clean as a hospital, or dangerous. Read more

During the time of COVID, in an effort to create more room in county jails, many judges are assigning more offenders than ever to electronic home monitoring (EHM).

In this system, a person convicted of crimes like DUI or awaiting trial for charges such as assault, is fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet. In King County, if the offender goes somewhere not allowed, or at a time not allowed, or cuts the device off altogether, employees at the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) receive an alert.

But the KING 5 Investigators have found DAJD employees aren’t seeing violation alerts on nights and weekends. Read more

As many schools continue with remote learning during the pandemic, enrollment in Washington state's public schools dropped this fall, which could mean schools will see less funding come January.

There are 2.82% fewer students enrolled in Washington’s public K-12 schools this fall compared to 2019, according to new data from the Washington state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. About one-third of that decrease is due to fewer kindergarteners. Read more

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for many things other than winning football games. His “dad shoes” have been celebrated on the internet for years and you’ll find entire web pages of images focused on his bubble gum chewing.

That’s the inspiration behind a new fundraising effort that benefits a local organization and encourages voting. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast