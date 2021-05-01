5 things you need to know this weekend

Phase 2 rollback concerns; May Day march; 'Misinformation' about salmon demise; Unemployment tax breaks; Covington development.

SEATTLE — Phase 2 rollback concerns

Health officials say King and Snohomish counties are likely rolling back from Phase 3 to Phase 2 next week, due to high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Because the metrics have already been calculated, it's unlikely the counties can drastically improve enough this weekend.

Washington leaders are expected to make the official announcement about changes to county phases this Tuesday.

An annual May Day march is planned in Seattle Saturday for immigrant and workers' rights.

This year, attendees will also march in observance of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on millions of workers across the country.

The march begins Saturday at noon at St. Mary's Church near Judkins Park.

Soon after KING 5 began running the series “Skagit: River of Light and Loss,” viewers responded with accusations that Native Americans are to blame for the decline in Pacific Northwest salmon species due to abusing their treaty rights, over-fishing and using gillnets.

However, Washington state wildlife officials say these statements are false.

The director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, "Frankly, it's just misinformation to believe it's the tribes' fault. It's absolutely not the tribes' fault."

Americans who collected unemployment benefits in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but filed their taxes before Congress voted to make much of that money tax free, will get an automatic refund within the next few months.

Those payments could begin any day now. The IRS announced on March 31 that the first payments were expected to go out May 1.

An urban village complete with a movie theater, restaurants, condos, apartments and townhomes is coming to the city of Covington.

The new development called LakePointe Urban Village is expected to break ground in 2023 following the construction of the Covington Connector, which is a $30 million project that will provide access to LakePointe.

