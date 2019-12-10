There will be multiple interstate closures this weekend in Western Washington.

All lanes of westbound SR 520 between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and Montlake Boulevard in Seattle will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Parts of State Route 99 and the Seattle tunnel will be closed at various times throughout the weekend for routine maintenance and other repairs.

Read more

Clouds will roll in early on Saturday with a chance of a few showers. Highs are expected to be near 60.

On Sunday, it'll be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs are expected to be in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Read more

Enjoy the fall colors at the Seattle Japanese Garden this weekend during the annual Maple Festival. The garden bursts with color in the fall as the once green maple leaves turn vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows.

Saturday is Family Day at the garden and kids 12 years old and younger get in for free from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday is the last day of the festival. Tickets range from $4-$8.

Read more

The annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebration will be taking place at the Port Angeles City Pier and Red Lion Hotel this weekend.

The festival celebrates all kinds of seafood, beers and wines, and entertainment local to the Olympic Peninsula.

The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival runs from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13

Read more

Noel Greany is not a police officer, but each time a blue life is lost, he's in his garage creating something special.

So far, he's made about 250 wooden flags-- most of them created for fallen police officers.

It all started with the death of Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno. Officer Moreno was accidentally struck and killed by a patrol car in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in July of 2018.

"I hope somehow it brings some sort of comfort and that's it," Greany said.

Read more