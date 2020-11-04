Help is on the way for Washington’s unemployed, but not until after a shutdown of the state’s website and hotline Saturday, said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine.

Shutting down the services on Saturday will enable the state to expand benefits to include federal assistance for thousands previously denied benefits, like independent contractors and the self-employed, LeVine said.

Weekly payments will also be going up $600 and benefits are being extended for longer periods.

LeVine said the website and hotline are expected to be back online Sunday.

Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his moratorium on evictions through June 4, 2020, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis continues and hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians remain unemployed.

As in the original order issued in mid-March, the governor's new proclamation prevents landlords from evicting in all situations that fall within the Landlord-Tenant Act and prohibits law enforcement from assisting in evictions, but Thursday's proclamation extends beyond that as well.

The new proclamation prohibits residential evictions in other dwelling situations, including motorhome owners who lease a lot, transitional housing, and public lands and campgrounds. It also prohibits a landlord from requiring a non-paying tenant to move to a lesser unit and prevents landlords from threatening to take action against tenants.

Read more

Seattle parks will remain open this weekend with new guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. People using parks will be encouraged to "keep it moving" to maintain a social distance.

Parking lots at larger parks will remain closed, and additional rules are in place for Green Lake, Seward Park, Alki Beach, and Golden Gardens such as no fire pits, picnics or barbeques, no gatherings or beach activities, and loop trails remain open to pedestrian use only.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will also be deploying 60 new "Social Distancing Ambassadors" at major parks who will take hourly data on the park's usage and will close any park where usage is too high or people are not following the social distancing rules.

Read more

Two of Seattle's farmers markets are reopening this weekend for the first time since Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order in mid-March.

The University District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, April 18 and the Ballard Farmers Market will reopen Sunday, April 19, but primarily as a drive-thru. There will be opportunities for shoppers to walk up, but market leaders are encouraging people to pre-order online.

It won't be your usual farmers market, there are several new rules in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Read more

Four Eastside Catholic High School football players accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in April 2018 faced no criminal charges after the incident.

Emily Peterson, the King County prosecuting attorney who led the case, said prosecutors declined to file charges against the students because there were too many different versions of what happened that night and not enough tangible evidence for prosecutors to be successful with a conviction in court.

Petersen said the decision didn’t have to do with believing the victim, but prosecutors didn't have a “good faith belief” they could get a conviction.

Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the '5 things you need to know' delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.