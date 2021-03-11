5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Initial election results; Mayors of Everett, Seattle, Tacoma decided; CDC approves vaccine for kids 5-11; Pay-per-view autopsy criticism; Zillow layoffs.

SEATTLE — Initial election results

The first results are in from Washington's 2021 general election. KING 5 declared winners in several key races, but most are too early to call. Sarah Perry is leading the race for King County Council over incumbent Kathy Lambert after a controversial mailer became the focal point of the race.

Voters are rejecting Advisory Vote 37 over the new capital gains tax. The result won't change Washington law, but could spur change from lawmakers.

The mayoral races have been decided in Everett, Seattle and Tacoma, KING 5 declared Tuesday night.

In Seattle, Bruce Harrell was elected after receiving 65% of the vote over his opponent Lorena Gonzalez

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards both received enough votes to win re-election. Read more

The CDC gave final clearance Tuesday for kids ages 5-11 to received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kids will receive one-third of an adult dose. UW Medicine is ready to vaccinate children in western Washington. Read more

A man who died of COVID-19 was dissected in front of a paying audience, and his widow had no idea.

The family of David Saunders, 98, learned of the autopsy from a KING 5 investigation that exposed the Oct. 17 cadaver class in Portland, Oregon. A similar event in Seattle was canceled. Read more

Zillow will shutter its home-buying business Zillow Offers and lay off 25% of its workforce over the next few quarters.

Company CEO Rich Barton tweeted it was "a tough day at Zillow."

Approximately 2,000 employees will be laid off from the Seattle-based company. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

