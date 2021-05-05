5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Two-week pause of phases; capital gains tax becomes law; Exclusive interview with Dr. Fauci; SR 20 reopens; TSA screening program.

Two-week pause to state’s reopening plan

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause to the state’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan Tuesday. The pause means all counties will remain in their current phase of reopening.

The state will evaluate COVID-19 data at the end of the two-week pause.

Inslee said he made the decision after consulting with the state Department of Health because “we are in a constantly evolving situation, unlike any other during the pandemic.” Read more

Signed into law, capital gains tax faces opposition

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday a new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets.

A legal challenge against the tax has already started, with one lawsuit filed last week and another expected.

The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. It's expected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax, which would start in January 2022. Read more

Dr. Fauci talks about the Seattle doctor he asked to help develop COVID-19 vaccines

When Dr. Anthony Fauci needed someone to help lead the effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine, he reached out to a longtime friend in Seattle, Dr. Larry Corey at Fred Hutch.

They work closely together, talking almost daily about the challenges of extinguishing COVID-19 and getting more shots into people's arms.

Fauci tapped Corey to co-lead the COVID-19 Prevention Network, the government's effort to develop and test vaccines. Read more

North Cascades Highway reopening

The North Cascades Highway, otherwise known as State Route 20, is set to reopen Wednesday, May 5, after a months-long closure. The gate will open around 1 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday that crews were wrapping up final repairs and avalanche control work along the highway. WSDOT asked anyone attending the gate opening to wear a mask and keep a good physical distance from other attendees.

The highway closed for the winter on November 13. Read more

Pilot program lets passengers schedule their TSA screening

A pilot program at Sea-Tac Airport that allows travelers to schedule their TSA screening kicked off May 4.

SEA Spot Saver is available from 4 a.m. to noon for Alaska, Delta, and other airline passengers.

People flying with Alaska can sign up in advance or when they arrive at the terminal. People flying with Delta or other airlines can sign up at the terminal.

The free service grants passengers expedited, contact-free screening, according to the program's webpage. Read more

