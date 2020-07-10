5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Loosening coronavirus rules; Washington governor debate tonight; Storm win WNBA title; Seattle Children's mold investigation; COVID outbreak at Lacey Chick-fil-A.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced several coronavirus restrictions are being loosened in Washington state.

Changes include the opening of movie theaters in some parts of the state, and the return of some youth sports, based on county metrics. Libraries can resume limited indoor operations.

Some restaurant restrictions also have been loosened. Inslee said he hopes the changes will help restaurants boost business. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp will face-off in a televised debate tonight — but not in the same room or the same stage.

Inslee and Culp will answer questions from their own studios, in separate rooms at the Olympia offices of TVW. KING 5’s Chris Daniels will serve as one of the gubernatorial debate moderators.

The hour-long debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night, following the vice presidential debate, which starts at 6 p.m.. You can watch both debates on KING 5, or at KING5.com. Read more.

The Seattle Storm swept the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday night to clinch their fourth WNBA Championship.

The Storm crushed the Aces 92-59 in Game 3 of the five-game series.

Breanna Stewart scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three seasons.

The Storm also won titles in 2004, 2010 and 2018. Read more

Seattle Children's Hospital asked an appeals court to overturn a lower court decision ordering the release of hundreds of pages of records from the state and county health departments related to mold infections in young patients.

The KING 5 Investigators requested the records, which stem from public health department investigations into a decades-long mold problem in the hospital’s operating rooms.

Documents that have been released so far showed that seven young patients died from Aspergillus mold infections since 2001. Read more

A Chick-fil-A in Lacey closed last week after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Thurston County Public Health didn’t tell the public about the cases.

The restaurant, which voluntarily closed, is working with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on contacting co-workers and their families.

The public health department did not order the closure and is not commenting on the cases.

Thurston County Public Health did not put out any public notices and has not tracked down customers about the cases. Investigators told KING 5 they do not think the public was put at risk. Read more

