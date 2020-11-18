5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Boeing 737 MAX grounding ends; Where are Washington's COVID outbreaks; Skagit County testing request; City CHOP emails; Washington ferry purchase.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing’s 737 MAX to fly in the United States on Wednesday.

The 737 MAX fleet was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Boeing has since been working to update software, computers and pilot training for the MAX. Read more

With coronavirus case numbers surging in Washington state, the big question for many people is: Where are these outbreaks coming from?

Over the course of the pandemic, restaurants and food service are by far the number one source of outbreaks. Corporate agriculture is number two, followed by construction and childcare.

This specific data from Washington state excluded outbreaks from long-term care facilities like nursing homes, where there have been more than 1,000 outbreaks this year. Read more

Skagit County is asking people without symptoms of COVID-19 not to get tested.

Their test sites are overwhelmed and funding is quickly running out.

If someone has been exposed, but isn't showing symptoms, Skagit County is asking them to honor a 14-day quarantine, instead of getting tested. Read more

Texts and emails from the mayor's office, police officials and the governor's staff show confusion and desperation in the early days of Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Much of the miscommunication was centered around the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, located in the heart of the CHOP zone. Read the texts and emails from city and state workers

For the third time, the Washington State Ferry "Evergreen State" has been sold at an auction, this time for $290,000.

The new owner wants to explore trying to preserve the ferry by seeing if it can run on solar power.

After its last voyage in 2014, the Evergreen State was the longest-serving ferry in state history. Read more

