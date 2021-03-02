5 Things you need to know this Wednesday

Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO; Snohomish County struggles with vaccine supply; Pharmacies expecting doses; Inslee tours in-person school; LuLaRoe lawsuit.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO, but will stay on as an executive chair. Bezos said he wants to spend more time on passions like his climate fund, Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy was named to replace Bezos. Read more

Snohomish County had to close all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites due to low supply.

The county has the capacity to administer 50,000 doses a week, but not enough vaccine doses available.

Only one site was open Monday and Tuesday, but the county hopes to reopen the rest this week with more vaccines from the government. Read more

More COVID-19 vaccines will soon be coming to Washington pharmacies and nationwide.

Starting next week, the federal government will begin distributing one million doses per week to about 6,500 pharmacies.

Gov. Jay Inslee toured Elk Ridge Elementary in Pierce County Tuesday and said it's a good example for other districts to safely reopen schools.

Grades are split into morning and afternoon classes, all staff and students, except special education students, wear masks on-campus and student desks are separated by six feet.

The school counselor believes students are getting a better experience in the classroom. Read more

The California-based multi-level marketing business LuLaRoe is paying $4.75 million to settle allegations from the Washington state Attorney General's Office that it's a pyramid scheme.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company two years ago, saying they deceived people about how profitable it was to be a LuLaRoe retailer.

Ferguson said $4 million of the settlement will be distributed to about 3,000 Washington residents who were recruited to the company. Read more

