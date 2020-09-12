5 things you need to know this Wednesday

COVID restrictions extended; Vaccine in WA; Changes at SPS; COVID in Snohomish County; Holiday lights for a cause

Citing a high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalized patients, Washington Governor Jay Inslee extended the state's current restrictions on indoor dining, gyms and several other industries until Jan. 4, 2021.

The restrictions had been set to expire Dec. 14.

Washington state is expected to have about 219,000 doses of Pfizer’s novel coronavirus vaccine by the end of December, according to the state Secretary of Health.

Washington will “be getting around 62,400 doses” of Pfizer’s vaccine by Dec. 15.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau recommended the district re-open in-person learning for pre-K through second grade as soon as March 1. Any move to bring students back into the classroom would need to be voted on by the school board.

Juneau also announced on Tuesday that she will be resigning at the end of her contract in June 2021.

Coronavirus cases have increased so much in Snohomish County that health officials had to redraw graphs because the number of cases no longer fits on the chart.

The county is up to 428 cases per 100,000 people, which is nearly 20 times the level considered safe.

Two men in Redmond have teamed up to create a larger-than-life holiday lights display, complete with synchronized music and effects.

This year, those who watch the light show have the ability to donate to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research. So far, they've already raised $40,000.

