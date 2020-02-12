5 things you need to know this Wednesday

National Guard gears up for COVID vaccine distribution; Do COVID notification apps work; COVID death stats in Washington; Need for federal aid; New Alzheimer's test

The Washington National Guard says that it is standing by for any request from the Washington Department of Health or the U.S. Department of Defense to help in the logistics of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

The National Guard can supply helicopters, trucks and other equipment. Alaska Airlines is stepping up to help distribute and store the vaccines.

On Monday, Washington state announced that it will have a COVID tracking app.

Several states have already been using COVID-19 phone notification apps for months, and while low participation is still a concern, some of the results are encouraging.

Long-term care facilities are associated with over 50% of Washington state coronavirus deaths but only 6% of the state’s overall cases, according to a report released by the state department of health.

The report found that 9,606 cases and 1,420 deaths are associated to these facilities as of Nov. 23.

Across Snohomish County, the number of meals served by Meals on Wheels workers has increased by 216% since spring.

Federal funds that supported Meals on Wheels are scheduled to expire later this month. The future of that funding remains unknown.

A new test that can detect the likelihood of Alzheimer's is gaining popularity.

Right now, the blood test is only available to those age 60 and older with symptoms of dementia. While this is promising technology, the Alzheimer's Association isn't coming out in support of it.

