5 things you need to know this Tuesday

People 65 and older not getting vaccinated; Fake COVID-19 test results; Gonzaga loses to Baylor; Amazon workers illegally fired; Sounders FC fans allowed.

As people continue lining up for their COVID-19 shots throughout Washington, one group is conspicuous in their absence: People 65 and over.

The Department of Health reported that 28% of those 65 and older still aren't vaccinated, though they've been eligible for nearly three months. It's disturbing to health officials because that group makes up 84% of Washington's coronavirus deaths.

Some of the reasons stem from difficulty booking appointments, lack of transportation to vaccine sites, and skepticism of the vaccine itself. Read more

Two employees of Horizon House, a retirement community in Seattle, have been fired after falsifying their positive COVID-19 tests and triggering a quarantine, according to a statement the community's CEO.

The employees gave verbal confirmation of their positive test results and provided a screenshot of the results page to their manager, but King County public health officials were not able to verify the results and later determined they were fake.

The incident forced the retirement facility to quarantine just before the Easter weekend. The quarantine was reversed following the confirmation of the true negative test results. Read more

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs came up short of their first national championship in program history with a 86-70 loss to the #1 Baylor Bears in the title game on Monday.

The Bears came out hot, leading by 19 at one point in the first half. Gonzaga cut the lead down to 10 by halftime, but couldn't seem to find rhythm in the second half.

The national title is the first for Baylor. Read more

The National Labor Relations Board has found that two outspoken Amazon workers were illegally fired last year.

Both employees worked at Amazon offices in Seattle and publicly criticized the company, pushing it to do more to reduce its impact on climate change and to better protect warehouse workers from the coronavirus.

In a statement, Amazon said it fired the employees for repeatedly violating internal policies, not because they talked publicly about working conditions or sustainability. Read more

Sounders FC will welcome fans back to the stands for their MLS opener on April 16.

The club announced Monday it would host about 7,000 fans at Lumen Field in Seattle for the first five home matches after receiving approval from state and county health officials.

Fans must wear masks, except when eating or drinking, and will be seated in ticket groups. Read more

