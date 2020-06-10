5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Trump sparks mask controversy; Seattle playgrounds reopen; Insects equipped with tiny cameras; Former Chief Best speaks out; Storm go for WNBA Championship.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after receiving coronavirus treatment at a military hospital.

He sparked controversy by declaring the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee condemned the president's response to coronavirus, saying, “The president’s reckless comments reflect exactly the same nonsense thinking behind his failed pandemic response that increased the risk of COVID, a virus that has caused 210,000 deaths in the United States already — and hundreds more each day." Read more

Playgrounds in Seattle will open back up Tuesday.

Parking lots at larger parks, like Gas Works and Green Lake, will reopen Monday, October 19.

The city closed several playgrounds and parking lots last spring as the coronavirus pandemic surged across Washington. Read more

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a groundbreaking new technology that gives them a new perspective on the world.

A team created a tiny live-streaming camera that can be mounted on the back of a beetle.

Weighing just about as much as a paperclip, it’s attached with a small drop of superglue, and sends an image right to a smartphone. Read more

Former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best talked about her rise in the ranks, racism she encountered along the way and what led to her departure.

During police budget talks, Best said she wasn’t part of any city council discussions about department cuts and program changes.

After two years in the top job, Best decided she was done. The chief announced her resignation hours after the council passed the sweeping cuts. It was her way, she says, of getting out of the way. Read more

The Seattle Storm could clinch their 4th WNBA Championship on Tuesday.

The Storm lead the Las Vegas Aces 2-0 in a best of five series.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast