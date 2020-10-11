5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Mountain snowpack starts; Deputies shot in Woodinville; Tacoma Fire budget proposal; King County vaccine funding; Longtime diner Randy's closing.

Washington's winter snowpack began accumulating in the Cascades.

The snow level across the Cascades will be down to approximately 2,500 feet, which is below all major passes in the north and central areas of the mountain range.

The National Weather Service predicted 6 to 8 inches of snow for Stevens Pass and 8 to 12 inches for Snoqualmie Pass. White Pass could see more than a foot of snow by Tuesday evening. Read more

Two King County deputies were hurt and one suspect is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Woodinville.

The deputies were treated at a hospital and released.

The deputies were called to investigate a car prowling outside an apartment complex. A sheriff's spokesperson said they believe the suspect opened fire first and the deputies returned fire, but the investigation is ongoing. Read more

The Tacoma Fire Department is concerned that proposed budget cuts could impact their equipment and delay response times in the community.

The city council will discuss proposed cuts on Tuesday. Public comments will be taken during the 5 p.m. meeting. Read more

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is proposing an amendment for $5 million of CARES Act money to go into the Public Health department for the purchase, planning, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when its federally approved.

He wants King County to be "first in line" when a vaccine is approved. Read more

Seattle's flight-themed Randy's Restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years in business. The beloved diner is across from the Museum of Flight and attracts aviation enthusiasts, Boeing workers, and veterans.

The pandemic has drastically slowed their business.

You can sit in one of the pink and orange booths under floating model airplanes until Sunday. Read more

