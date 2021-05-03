5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Potential rollback announcement; Bill and Melinda Gates divorce; Seattle Children's mold investigation; UW requiring COVID-19 vaccinations; ShakeAlert system launch.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce Tuesday whether some Washington counties will move back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In western Washington, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Pacific, Skagit and Snohomish counties are at risk of being moved back to Phase 2, which would cap indoor dining and activities at 25% capacity.

For weeks, health officials in King and Snohomish counties have warned of a potential rollback. Read more

Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday they are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage, but their work together will continue.

Bill Gates, known best as the co-founder of Microsoft, married Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and former general manager of Microsoft, in 1994.

The two founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a private charitable organization which has spent more than $50 billion since 2000. Read more

A Washington state appeals court has upheld a lower court order requiring public health departments to release to KING 5 documents related to Aspergillus mold infections at Seattle Children’s hospital.

KING 5 requested those public health records beginning in 2019 after Seattle Children’s closed its operating rooms and admitted publicly for the first time that it had an ongoing problem with Aspergillus mold infecting patients in its operating rooms.

Ultimately, hospital administrators admitted that seven young patients died from Aspergillus mold acquired in operating rooms at the hospital. Read more

The University of Washington (UW) announced Monday all students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of fall quarter.

UW announced the requirement with six weeks remaining in the spring quarter to give students enough time to get vaccinated before the summer, according to an update on the university's website.

Students are allowed to claim medical, religious or philosophical exemptions. Read more

The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System officially launched Tuesday in Washington state.

ShakeAlert can send residents an alert on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take cover before the shaking from an earthquake reaches their location.

Washington state has the second-highest earthquake risk in the United States, along with having one of the highest tsunami risks, according to the Washington Emergency Management Division (EMD). Read more

