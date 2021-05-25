5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Seattle-Bremerton ferry route disruption; Seattle street parking rates; Ravenna homeless camp trouble; Facial recognition technology; Pierce County's Memorial Day.

The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route will be down to one-boat service starting Tuesday.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the route will operate using the No. 2 M/V Chimacum after a steering system failure on the No. 1 M/V Salish Sunday. WSF said only the No. 2 ferry sailings will operate while the M/V Salish is out of service.

Passengers should plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time as there will likely be delays during peak times. Read more

The cost of parking your car on the streets of some Seattle neighborhoods will go up on Tuesday, June 1.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the changes are due to increased demand for on-street parking, and so “people visiting shops, cafes, restaurants, and other businesses will have an easier time finding a parking space within walking distance of their destination.”

Street parking will remain free on Sundays and some holidays. Read more to see which neighborhoods are impacted.

Neighbors called 911 just after 5 a.m. Monday after hearing three gunshots at a homeless camp located in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot several times in the chest by another person staying at the camp.

People living near the camp at Olga Park said they were not surprised the shooting occurred and that the camp has taken a turn for the worse recently with a rougher crowd showing up and the city unwilling to do anything about it. Read more

The King County Council will consider prohibiting the purchase and use of facial recognition technology by administrative offices, including the sheriff's office.

The proposed ordinance, which will be considered during Tuesday's council meeting, would also prohibit county administrative and executive departments from obtaining facial recognition information or entering into an agreement authorizing a third party to use the technology. Read more

Pierce County honored servicemen and women on Memorial Day who sacrificed everything for their country.

The service included officials, veterans, friends and loved ones of those who have answered the call. The event held special value for some because it put into perspective just how valuable time can be.

“These people that lost their loved ones, they know now that time is precious, that life is precious. What time we have here is precious,” said LTJG. Michael Moore. “So we need to remember those that have passed on before us and carry on their legacy.” Read more

