5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Track your stimulus; Landslide threats; PhaseFinder vaccine tool; 19% statewide vaccine rollout; Restaurant rebellion grows.

The IRS has re-launched its online tool to allow people to track their coronavirus stimulus payments.

The IRS Get My Payment tool went live early Monday afternoon, but may have some delays initially due to high demand.

The program was taken offline for several days before it could offer information about the second coronavirus stimulus check. Read more

Heavy rain across western Washington this week has increased the threat of landslides in the region.

Two landslides on the railroad tracks between Seattle and Everett canceled Sounder commuter trains at least through Wednesday.

Transportation officials are discussing the ongoing efforts to prevent landslides when the ground gets saturated, including catchment walls and early warning systems. Read more

The Washington State Department of Health is launching a new tool called PhaseFinder that will allow residents to determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1 of the vaccine plan.

The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6 and help determine at which phase of the vaccine plan users will become eligible. Read more

Washington's new Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah says the state's early vaccine rollout has not been good enough, noting a surplus in both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses.

Of the hundreds of thousands of doses in Washington state, he said only 19% have been administered.

Shah said the state is looking into increasing the state's distribution levels. Read more

Gold Bar's Mountain View Diner is joining other defiant restaurants in offering indoor dining, despite statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The diner's owner said it was their only way to survive after a year of financial setbacks.

More than 150 people gathered at a rain-soaked rally in Olympia on Monday, in support of the Farm Boy restaurant, whose owner is facing hefty fines for allowing indoor dining. Read more

