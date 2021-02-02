5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Massive data breach; New King County vaccination sites; Helping you find a vaccine; Bellingham homeless encampment; New baby gorilla at Woodland Park Zoo.

The Washington State Auditor’s Office said a data breach may have exposed the personal information of 1.6 million residents who filed for unemployment last year, as well as other information from state agencies and local governments.

The breach involved third-party software used by the auditor’s office to transmit files. The software vendor, Accellion, announced last month that it had been attacked in December.

State Auditor Pat McCarthy said those potentially affected include people who filed for unemployment benefits from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10, 2020. Read more

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are now open in south King County with the intent of administering 500 coronavirus vaccines a day.

The sites are located at the Kent accesso ShoWare Center, and in Auburn at the Auburn General Services Administration Complex. Vaccinations are by appointment only for those eligible under the state's vaccine phases.

Both locations are operating Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Read more

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across the state, but the system for appointment booking is still very much a work in progress, and mostly online.

It's been especially difficult for people who are technologically challenged, or who have limited internet access.

That's why a group of retirees in Tacoma who are familiar with databases are offering their help to book people vaccine appointments. Read more

Before a controversial homeless camp outside Bellingham's City Hall was fully cleared last week, a new encampment was already forming.

It now sits in a parking lot at the city's Civic Athletic Complex, which is a city park with a stadium, pool, skatepark and other sports facilities.

The move is frustrating those who live and work in the neighborhood. They're scared of seeing a repeat of the ugly clashes between homeless advocates and police outside City Hall that transpired last month. Read more

The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle has welcomed its newest member of the western lowland gorilla family.

After an eight to nine month pregnancy, 24-year-old Nadiri gave birth at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 29. The baby girl is the second baby for Nadiri, and the first between her and dad, 21-year-old Kwame, the zoo wrote on its blog.

The baby is doing well and is currently under round-the-clock care from zoo gorilla and veterinary staff because Nadiri has not picked up her baby to nurse yet, but zoo officials are confident her maternal instincts will kick in soon. Read more

