5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Life Care Center vaccines; No relief for some small businesses; Washington minimum wage increase; Federal funds for hornet eradication; Christmas tree disposal.

The Kirkland nursing home with the first U.S. coronavirus outbreak saw its first round of vaccinations on Monday.

CVS administered the free doses to staff and residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland. The vaccine is encouraged at the long-term care facility, but not mandatory.

King County Public Health reports 46 COVID-19 deaths linked to Kirkland's Life Care Center in residents, staff and visitors this year. Read more

The $900 billion coronavirus relief package includes $284 billion for small businesses, but not all of them will have access to this aid.

The owner of the Olympia Pinball Museum said her business doesn't qualify since they only opened in March 2020.

Unless the state or federal government offers more relief, she said her museum won't survive. Read more

Washington state’s minimum wage will increase 19 cents to $13.69 per hour starting in 2021.

This is the first increase determined by inflation instead of a voter-approved ballot measure that determined increases over the past four years.

The increase was announced in October by the state Department of Labor and Industries. Read more

Congress is considering $20 million in funding for Asian giant hornet eradication.

States would be eligible for funding if they demonstrate the need for such a program. The first nest found in the U.S. was eradicated in Whatcom County in October.

Up to $4 million would be made available between 2021-2025. Read more

Seattle residents can recycle their live Christmas trees for free now through Jan. 31.

Trees should have all decorations removed, including tinsel. Flocked trees cannot be mulched.

While King County offers curbside tree pickup, be sure to check the rules for your city or county before leaving your tree on the curb. Read more

