5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Durkan won't seek re-election; December travel warning; Sounders advance to MLS Cup; Seattle police found in contempt; Spiffy's defies indoor dining ban.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday she will not seek a 2nd term.

Durkan said 2020 has been a "brutal" year with financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest from protests. She said she would rather keep leading the city through critical months, instead of campaigning.

Durkan was the first woman elected Seattle mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926 and has served since 2017. Read more

The Seattle-King County public health department issued a video from a variety of faith leaders urging high-risk groups to worship from home and anyone attending a service to wear a mask and social distance.

Health experts are also cautioning against traveling for the December holidays, to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases. Read more

The defending champions Seattle Sounders are headed back to the MLS Cup.

Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup final.

Seattle will travel to Ohio to face the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday. Read more

A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for certain crowd-control measures during late summer protests.

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County filed the motion, claiming the department used tear gas and blast balls -- when a ban on police use of force against peaceful protesters was in place.

A court will now determine sanctions against the department. Read more

Washington state is threatening criminal charges against a Chehalis restaurant owner who continues to defy the state's indoor dining ban.

The owner of Spiffy's Restaurant in Chehalis said he wants to keep his staff employed and admitted he's protesting the governor's orders.

The state posted notice on Monday that criminal penalties apply for non-compliance. Read more

