5 things you need to know this Tuesday

COVID vaccine distribution in Washington; Statewide racial equity office; UW out of Pac-12 title game; Jet noise on Olympic Peninsula; Threats to election officials

The first of the coronavirus vaccines are set to be distributed today and frontline workers at University of Washington Medicine are among those set to receive those first vaccines.

Around 500,000 people in Washington are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in its first distribution phase. These people include high-risk workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, and residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a budget proposal aimed at addressing equity and systemic racism, the first of several to be released as part of his overall state budget plan this week.

Some of the focuses of the equity office include eliminating the use of credit scoring for insurance purposes and making Juneteenth a state holiday.

Oregon will replace the University of Washington in the Pac-12 championship game against the University of Southern California on Friday.

The Huskies were replaced for not having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to having positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the conference said.

Areas like the quiet Hoh Rain Forest are not as quiet anymore as the area deals with noise from the expanded presence of Growlers based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

A new study found 88% of noise came from military flights. Some flights were captured at 82 decibels, near the threshold for hearing protection.

On the same day that the Electoral College cast their votes, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman condemned a website targeting the state Elections Director.

Wyman said the website that posted information on the elections director has been reported to the federal Department of Homeland Security. The website included her home address and crosshairs over her photo.

