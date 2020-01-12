5 things you need to know this Tuesday

COVID notification app; Pierce Co. looking at COVID tests in schools; Giving Tuesday; Hate crimes on the rise in King County; NORAD Santa tracker launches

Washington state launched its statewide coronavirus exposure app as an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, people with iPhones can enable the "exposure notifications" feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app called WA Notify.

If you test positive, you can enter a verification code from Public Health into the app, and the app will alert users who were recently in close contact with you. No personal information or locations are shared.

Beginning in December, weekly COVID-19 testing at schools will occur for students and staff in the Eatonville, Peninsula and White River districts. The results will help isolate positive cases quickly and allow close contacts to quarantine.

The program will give school and health officials more information to use when deciding when and how students and staff can resume in-person learning.

Today is Giving Tuesday — a campaign that's been catching on in the past few years —that encourages people to support local nonprofits on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, through money or other acts of generosity.

Non-profits and food banks are already struggling this year with closures and shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, there were 38 cases reported cases of hate crimes in King County, according to the county prosecuting attorney's office. So far this year, prosecutors have received 51 cases.

One deputy prosecuting attorney said the most common victims for hate crimes in Seattle are African Americans and gay men.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, NORAD will track Santa just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center to check on Santa’s whereabouts, as they have in years before.