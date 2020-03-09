5 things you need to know this Thursday

Trump wants to defund Seattle; Washington rental assistance; New school healthcare centers; Police shift resources; Seattle chief retires.

President Trump has ordered a federal review of ways to defund the city of Seattle and other cities he deemed "lawless" after ongoing protests.

The president named Seattle, Portland, New York City and Washington D.C. in his five-page memo that was signed on Tuesday. The memo orders federal agencies to send reports to the White House on how funds can be redirected elsewhere, away from the cities he named. Read more

More rental assistance is on the way for Washingtonians in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington State Department of Commerce is doling out nearly $100 million in CARES Act funding to existing nonprofit organizations. The program focuses on preventing evictions by paying up to three months rent to landlords for eligible participants. Read more

Health centers for students will be available at 34 schools in King County this month, even while students are learning remotely.

The centers will offer primary care, including seasonal vaccines, dental services and mental health counseling.

The health centers will operate at 27 Seattle Public Schools, with five additional centers to serve students in the Bellevue, Highline, Renton and Vashon school districts. Read more

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Wednesday the police department is shifting 100 officers from specialty units to the 911 response team in an effort to cut down response times and build community engagement.

Diaz said the officers will largely come from community policing, traffic enforcement, and similar units, rather than from those focused on violent crime, sexual assault, or domestic violence. Read more

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is officially retired as the city's first Black female police chief.

She served with the department for 28 years, and as chief for her final two years.

Best said a lack of respect for her officers and threats of defunding played into her decision and said she hopes her departure will raise awareness for public safety. Read more

