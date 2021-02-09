5 things you need to know this Thursday

Ferry workers threaten sickout; Homeless camp near school; Wasted COVID-19 vaccines; Bethel school bus walkout; Child care struggles.

Washington state's ferry service is facing a potential slow down over Labor Day weekend when crew members are expected to stage "sickouts" in response to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

KING 5 sources confirmed rumors that crew members would be calling in sick across the Puget Sound region during one of the busiest times of the year. Read more

Seattle Public Schools did not clear a homeless encampment on district property before the first day of school at Broadview-Thomson K-8.

Parents and neighbors are angry and concerned about the camp, especially as students returned to school near Bitter Lake in North Seattle. The district said it is actively working on a solution with city and county leaders, but a "timeline is not certain" for the removal of the encampment. Read more

Nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste in Washington state since distribution began. The waste is approximately 3% of the total vaccines distributed, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in multi-dose vials. Once the vial is punctured, the vials must be used within a certain amount of time. Read more

Dozens of Bethel School District bus drivers are threatening a walkout over the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate while the district is already short-staffed.

One driver said it's less about the vaccine and more about the principle of the mandate for school employees. Read more

Child care was difficult to find long before COVID-19 hit Washington state. But the prolonged pandemic has made paying for, and even finding child care, even harder.

Many parents end up having to place their children on waitlists while others can't find anywhere for their kids to go. Washington's child care industry is also grappling with high staff turnover due to low wages, further aggravating the issue. Read more

