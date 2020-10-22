5 things you need to know this Thursday

FBI announces breach of voter info; Lt. Gov. debates on KING 5; State's interim vaccine plan; Everett City Council votes down plan to house homeless students

WASHINGTON — Two FBI officials called out both Russia and Iran for having obtained voter registration information, though such data is sometimes easily accessible and there was no allegation either country had hacked a database for it.

Iran used the information to push out spoofed emails threatening voters, officials said.

The candidates for Washington lieutenant governor will face off Thursday night in a televised debate on KING 5.

Lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected office in Washington state. During legislative sessions, the lieutenant governor serves as the President of Senate, no matter which party is in the majority. They would also step in for the governor if the governor was unable to serve for any reason.

Watch the candidates debate at 8 p.m on all KING 5 platforms following the final presidential debate, which starts at 6 p.m.

Washington state has an "interim COVID-19 vaccination plan" in place.

The CDC estimates "Washington state will receive approximately 2% of total supply. This suggests vaccination coverage of between 150,000 and 450,000 people in the first two months of vaccine distribution."

Health care workers will be the priority for receiving the vaccine.

The Everett City Council dealt a serious blow to a proposed affordable housing community during Wednesday night's meeting when they voted down a change in zoning laws for the project.

For more than a year, some people in the city's Port Gardner neighborhood have opposed the project that would house homeless students and their families.

The city of Seattle will begin immediately issuing free permits to restaurants to try to keep business flowing during the rainy months, as businesses have already had to adapt to changes put in place by the pandemic.