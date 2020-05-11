5 things you need to know this Thursday

Culp won't concede; Lt. Gov. race decided; How sewage helps COVID scientists; King County projected turnout; Donate extra Halloween candy.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is claiming his team sees “irregularities” in the election process, namely with Referendum 90, and he refused to concede the race to incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee.

Culp also announced his job as police chief was dissolved when the town of Republic voted to contract law enforcement services from Ferry County. Read more

Congressman Denny Heck won the race for Washington state lieutenant governor over state Senator Marko Liias.

The two were vying to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who left his post to join the clergy.

Lieutenant governor is the state's second-highest office. Read more

Scientists in Whatcom County are taking samples from sewage to detect the novel coronavirus, even before symptoms start.

Researchers from Exact Scientific Services found evidence of COVID-19 in the wastewater at Lynden Christian High School. They alerted the school, which suspended activities, potentially preventing an outbreak in real-time. Read more

King County elections officials set an ambitious goal for 90% voter turnout. A day after the election, turnout was projected at 86%, which would still be a record high.

Election results will be certified on Nov. 24.

A Seattle startup company called Ridwell is built around collecting items like batteries, light bulbs and packaging fillers.

Now they are picking up leftover Halloween candy to help kids experiencing homelessness.

The extra candy will go into birthday bags for kids throughout the year. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast