5 things you need to know this Thursday

Trump supporters occupy US Capitol; Gate breach at Governor's Mansion; COVID-19 vaccine rollout; Amazon affordable housing pledge; Texas crash kills parents of 4.

Four people died as a crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters occupied the U.S. Capitol Wednesday for several hours in an attempt to block the Electoral College count and stop Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

After police cleared the Capitol building, Congress resumed the Electoral College count and confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner. Read more

A group of President Trump supporters penetrated a gate at the Washington Governor's Mansion in Olympia around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

After breaking through, several dozen people carrying Trump flags, signs and megaphones gained access to the mansion grounds. The Washington State Patrol confirmed that Gov. Jay Inslee was safe during the breach. Read more

While Washington remains in the opening phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, state officials on Wednesday unveiled the plans for which groups are next in line for the vaccine in the upcoming months.

Washington health officials say the next phase of the vaccination rollout will include four tiers, including a tier for some people under the age of 50.

Teachers and grocery store workers could get prioritized as early as February, according to the plan. Read more

Amazon said Wednesday it is committing $2 billion to help fund affordable housing units in regions around the country where it employs more than 5,000 people.

The company said one of the first investments would be 1,000 apartments in the Seattle region. Other areas that will see affordable housing will be Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Read more

A Tacoma woman said she is trying to bring her sister's four children from Texas to Washington state after both their parents died in a car crash over the weekend.

Susan and Craig Smith were killed on Jan. 3 when their van was struck in an auto accident in San Antonio, Texas. Their children, ages 5 through 16, survived the crash, but their closest living family members are in Washington. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast