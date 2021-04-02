5 things you need to know this Thursday

When will we reach herd immunity? Effects of COVID-19 long term; Police body cameras; Seattle no longer an 'anarchist' city; Seismic upgrades in Washington schools.

Some experts believe at least 70% of the population needs to build resistance to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, and vaccines are the safe way to reach that. But Washington state is far from that mark.

Only about 12.9% of our state’s total population has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some counties are doing better than others. King County, which has the highest population in the state, has about 13% of the population with at least one dose. Read more

The National Institutes of Health is launching new research to try and understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci cited a University of Washington study that found up to 30% of COVID-19 patients reported symptoms that can endure for months.

These symptoms are complicating their return to normal routines and work, and also plunging many recovering patients into depression. Read more

Leaders at dozens of Washington state law enforcement agencies were expecting state lawmakers in the 2021 legislative session to consider bills that would make body-worn cameras more accessible to their agencies, but lawmakers don't plan to tackle the issue anytime soon.

Instead, their bills focused on other police reform and accountability issues.

Without the promise of state funding, law enforcement agencies remain on the hook to find the financial resources for body cameras somewhere else, and some are getting creative. Read more

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that identified Seattle, Portland, and New York City as "anarchist" havens.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes welcomed the Biden revocation, saying he was “glad to have this nonsense cleared from the decks."

Trump issued the memorandum in September following riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police. Read more

Washington state Superintendent Chris Reykdal is asking lawmakers for $50 million to make schools safer in the event of an earthquake.

In 2016, the state’s Department of Natural Resources started identifying campuses at "very high risk" of damage in an earthquake. And last year, Reykdal received more than $13 million to renovate, repair, and upgrade six campuses.

This year, Reykdal is asking lawmakers for additional funding to improve safety at 17 more schools in the state. Read more

