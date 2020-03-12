5 things you need to know this Thursday

New quarantine guidelines; Vaccine distribution plan; Snohomish County explosion; Virtual reality arena tour; New Year's at the Needle sneak preview.

Washington state will adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shortens the recommended length of COVID-19 quarantine.

The revised guidelines allow someone exposed to coronavirus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic. Read more

The Washington State Department of Health is preparing its vaccine distribution plan for submission to the CDC.

A major part of the task is Washington's ability to receive and store the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be kept at 94 degrees below zero and flown in specialized, super cold shipping containers.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he is confident in Washington's distribution process.

A large explosion near Everett's Silver Lake shook homes and rattled windows Tuesday night.

For months, deputies have been investigating reports of loud blasts in the area. Investigators caught a 19-year-old man with a large arsenal of fireworks and powder. He could face felony charges, but authorities don't believe he intended to harm anyone.

The bomb squad took the remaining fireworks and powder and detonated them in a large field, which caused the massive blast heard and felt for miles. Read more

KING 5's Chris Daniels took an exclusive virtual reality tour of the Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena.

KING 5's Chris Daniels took an exclusive virtual reality tour of the Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena.

Celebrate the arrival of 2021 with a stunning virtual experience at Seattle's iconic Space Needle with T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle.

The annual New Year's Eve tradition will feature spectacular digital effects, with more surprises and thrills than ever before -- to be safely enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

The annual New Year's Eve tradition will feature spectacular digital effects, with more surprises and thrills than ever before -- to be safely enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

