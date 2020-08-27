5 things you need to know this Thursday

CDC testing recommendations; COVID-19 and the opioid crisis; Hurricane Laura; Pandemic impacts on local farms; Bat-threatening fungus

Guidance previously posted on the CDC's website recommended COVID-19 tests for "all close contacts" of people who test positive for the virus. The CDC has now revised that guidance online and says close contacts who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not exhibiting symptoms "do not necessarily need a test."

However, the deputy chief medical officer for the Washington State Health Care Authority said recommendations for COVID-19 testing in Washington would stay the same. Read more

Snohomish County health officials said that opioid use numbers are up since last year.

Last year, more than 153 people died from opioid overdoses in Snohomish County. In just the first quarter of 2020, there were 49 overdose deaths.

Hurricane Laura roared toward southwestern Louisiana as a menacing Category 4 storm and made landfall near the Texas border overnight.

Hurricane Laura weakened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph a few hours after making landfall.

Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to move northward through Louisiana and cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee placed a new set of coronavirus mandates on agritourism last week. Agritourism is when a farm attracts visitors to generate income.

Now some businesses that depend on agritourism think the new set of rules are too strict and will cause some businesses to close down for good. Read more

State wildlife officials have identified the fungus that causes a deadly disease in bats in two new Washington counties.

A fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats was recently identified in Snohomish and Chelan counties. The fungus is not dangerous to people or animals but causes serious problems for some bats. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast