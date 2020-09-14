5 things you need to know this Monday

Air quality in Seattle; Pier 58 collapses; Rock thrown into windshield; Sumner fire 65% contained; 'Facing Race' airs on KING 5.

The smoke-covered Puget Sound region could finally start getting some relief on Monday.

Improvement will be slow and gradual but National Weather Service models are showing the first signs of cleaner air over the Olympic Peninsula and parts of inland Puget Sound Monday night.

An approaching weather system helps the air begin to mix out smoky pollutants over western Washington through the day Monday.

Seattle police responded to the waterfront when Pier 58, next to the Great Wheel, collapsed, sending construction workers into the water below.

Two of five construction workers fell into the water. Those two were sent to Harborview Medical Center. Both appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The pier was already being deconstructed this weekend.

A woman had a rock thrown into her car while driving on I-90 in Seattle, bursting through the windshield, landing in the back seat of her car, knocking the middle seat out of place. Thankfully, she was uninjured.

Washington State Patrol said rocks are thrown at cars a few times a year, mainly around Seattle where pedestrians have easy access to freeway shoulders and overpasses.

Fire Chief: Sumner fire reaches 65% containment

On Sunday, firefighters reported significant progress on the Sumner Grade Fire and downgraded the size of the fire. The fire has been contained by 65%.

East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer described the week as "chaotic" and said reduced winds and higher humidity on Sunday gave them a chance to better survey the size.

Backer said the fire burned 494 acres, destroyed two homes and six other small buildings, like sheds.

Read more

Over the past several months, we’ve seen massive protests across the country calling attention to issues of systemic racism and racial injustice.

KING 5’s new show “Facing Race,” aired on Sunday as anchor Joyce Taylor and executive producer Christin Ayers ask viewers to “be brave” and join them for an honest conversation about the role systemic racism plays in our everyday lives.

Also see: Seattle local forecast