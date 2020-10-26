5 things you need to know this Monday

Last day to register to vote via mail or online; Ballard Farmers Market delivers; Asian hornet nest vacuumed; Kirkland voters asked to pay for PPE; Seahawks lose

WASHINGTON — Today is the last day to register to vote online or by mail

Voters in Washington state will have until the end of the day today to register to vote online or by mail and to update existing voter registration.

Voters who have not registered by the Oct. 26 deadline can still do so in person up until Election Day, Nov. 3.

Check your county's elections website for your voter status.

To make up for the loss of foot traffic due to the pandemic, the Ballard Farmers Market will start offering delivery to community members today.

Delivery will be free if you spend more than $120 and there will be a limited number of deliveries each week. The market is hoping to reach a demographic that isn't ready to be out in public just yet.

The first Asian giant hornet nest found in the United States appears to have been successfully removed from a tree in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Heavily protected crews with WSDA worked to eradicate the nest early Saturday morning. The nest was first discovered Thursday in a tree cavity, about eight feet up, on private property in Blaine.

Researchers have spent weeks trying to locate the nest.

Kirkland voters asked to pay more for firefighters, PPE

Kirkland voters are being asked to pay more to upgrade the city's fire department with PPE and hire more firefighters on this year's ballot.

Proposition 1 would mean a 24 cent increase, per $1,000 of assessed value, to property taxes. The city estimates it would cost about $171 for the median home in the city and there's no expiration for it.

The Seattle Seahawks are no longer undefeated after losing to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime.

Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Arizona Cardinals over the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in

