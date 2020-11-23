5 things you need to know this Monday

COVID's impact on Puget Sound real estate; Apple Cup canceled; COVID reporting backlog on negative cases; Should you feed orcas; PacSci rehomes animals

WASHINGTON — COVID impact on real estate

Coronavirus and its side-effects are creating a small-scale exodus from Seattle to places many would never have considered, given how expensive the Seattle real estate market is.

The hottest cities to buy in right now are Granite Falls in Snohomish County, where the median home price is now $380,000. Also popular are Bonney Lake and Black Diamond.

The annual football game against University of Washington Huskies and Washington State University Cougars, better known as the Boeing Apple Cup, will be canceled this year due to coronavirus.

UW is currently looking for another opponent to face on Friday.

Although the southern resident orca populations have increased, the numbers are still not where they used to be.

But can we or should we feed orcas salmon to help raise their populations? Experts say no, because the whales could become reliant on humans for food and could become less wary of boats.

The Washington State Department of Health has asked several high-submitting labs to stop sending negative results for one week as it works to clear a coronavirus testing backlog.

On Saturday, the department said the increase in demand has created a backlog of 53,000 tests for reporting on its website.

The Pacific Science Center at Seattle Center announced that they will be rehoming all of the animals inside 'Living Exhibits' due to impacts from the coronavirus.

This includes the butterflies, naked mole rats, starfish and other small creatures. The center says these animals are used to interaction that they're lacking now with coronavirus closures.

