5 things you need to know this Monday

SEATTLE — Washington state promises vaccine distribution update

Washingtonians could find out as soon as this week who will be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccines. State health officials promised an update on who will be included in Phase 1B/1C of vaccine distribution.

The state still is in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, residents and staff of nursing homes – an estimated half a million people in all. Read more

Infectious disease experts at the University of Washington say that widespread COVID-19 vaccinations will be key to stopping the transmission of mutations and variants of the coronavirus.

These concerns were raised last week after a faster-spreading coronavirus variant that is prevalent in London was discovered in Colorado and California. Read more

A Burien restaurant is bouncing back after a theft thanks to its community.

Salmon Creek Cafe customers and neighbors raised money to help it pull through after someone stole their outdoor tent, which it had put up to help weather coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining.

The restaurant pledged to use the money to give back to the community that supports it.

"It's definitely touch-and-go sometimes but the community will not let us go away," said restaurant co-owner Doug Gundlach. Read more

While many workers have lost their jobs in the pandemic, others have created new opportunities for themselves.

KING 5 spoke to one Arlington man who made the transition from unemployed HVAC employee to artistic woodworker.

"I figured if I give this my best shot and it works out, great. If it doesn't then I'm in the same boat as everyone else. There's nothing to lose," said Jeremy Elkins, who started a furniture business, "Untreated Art," which makes one-of-a-kind epoxy river kitchen tables. Read more

The Seattle Seahawks rallied from behind for 26-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday. The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend as the playoffs start. Read more

