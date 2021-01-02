5 things you need to know this Monday

Puget Sound, West regions move to Phase 2; New mask mandate in effect; Side effects from second COVID vaccination; VERIFY: Ibuprofen and COVID shots; Voting rights.

Counties in the West and Puget Sound regions are now in Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan. That includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in Puget Sound and Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties in the West region.

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors and indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m., among other changes. Indoor fitness centers can also open at 25% capacity.

Many Puget Sound businesses spent the weekend preparing to offer indoor services again and say they hope this reopening lasts. Read more

Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses, taxis and ride-shares are now required to wear face masks starting Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order from the CDC also extends to waiting areas such as airports, train platforms and subway stations.

King County Metro has required mask-wearing since May and said that overall they have a 90% compliance rate. Airlines have also already required masks, but flight attendant unions said the federal rule will make it easier for crews to enforce it. Read more

Many people are reporting developing a fever, chills, head and body aches after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Larry Corey, a nationally renowned vaccine expert who is at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said scientists are unsure why the second dose causes more side effects, but overall, the reaction is normal.

The CDC released a recent study on reactions. Scientists used a system called "V-Safe" where a text message was sent to people who just received doses of the vaccine with questions about their reactions. To almost everyone who responded, higher percentages of symptoms were reported after the second dose. Read more

At first glance, there seems to be mixed messaging about whether it’s okay to take over-the-counter pain medications like aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) when you get a COVID-19 vaccination.

But according to Dr. Anita Gupta at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, taking anti-inflammatory medication before getting the COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness.

But after you’ve received the vaccine it should be OK to take these drugs to ease any side effects or pain at the injection site. Read more

Rep. Tarra Simmons has a personal connection to her bill to restore voting rights to those convicted of felonies.

"The punishment never seems to end. And I can tell you that first-hand,” Simmons, D-Bremerton, told fellow House members during a public hearing on House Bill 1078.

In 2011 Simmons was sentenced to 30 months in prison following a string of theft and drug charges. In November she became what is believed to be the first Washington state lawmaker elected after being convicted for a felony. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast