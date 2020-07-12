5 things you need to know this Monday

COVID vaccine impact; Toys for Tots struggling; Snohomish County CARES funding; AG files suit; Call for change after murder

Although Washington state is expected to receive 65,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-December, models from the University of Washington suggest that the vaccine won't have an impact on infection rates through January and February.

Twenty cold storage sites around the state are ready to receive shipments that could come sometime in the next two weeks.

Donations at Toys For Tots Pierce County are far below where they need to reach by Christmas. This year, they’re trying to help 55,000 to 60,000 children with toys and they’re not even close to that goal. Right now they have 14,000 toys at the Tacoma warehouse.

You can donate toys at any Fred Meyer store, O'Brien Auto Group locations, Lexus of Bellevue and at the Toys for Toys Collection Site in Tacoma.

There are serious concerns from Snohomish County leaders about funding vital services related to the pandemic.

The county received $60 million in CARES Act funding this year. On Dec. 31 that funding ends, putting county-run COVID testing, PPE, small business relief and other COVID-related services at risk.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it's “outrageous” that there wasn't more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process.

The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized.

Advocates in Tacoma want city leaders to join them in an effort to help those living on the streets after the recent killing of a homeless man, which they say is just another example of the dangers people living unhoused face.

