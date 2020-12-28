5 things you need to know this Monday

Stimulus relief signed; Inslee announces aid for gig workers; Who gets a stimulus check; Derailed train cleanup; Seahawks NFC West champs

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

The stimulus relief will give a $600 check to most Americans.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state will provide funding for almost 100,000 Washingtonians that lost federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits after President Trump initially refused to sign off on a federal coronavirus relief package.

Although Trump signed the relief package into law after Inslee made this announcement, the governor said those who qualified will still get the funds. The payment will total $550 per claimant — equal to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients.

In an interview last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Americans can expect to receive stimulus payments in just a few days after the bill becomes law.

If you received your first stimulus check by mail, you'll want to sign up for direct deposit to make sure you get it quicker.

On direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring.

Officials with the Department of Ecology say they plan to start removing the train cars that derailed in Whatcom County earlier this week starting Monday. Meanwhile, the cause of the derailment is still unknown.

The tanker train hauling crude oil derailed near the town of Custer, Wash. on Dec. 22. An estimated six train cars derailed.