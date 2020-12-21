x
5 things you need to know this Monday

COVID-19 aid bill; Moderna vaccine approved in WA; Flood watch extended; Seahawks head to playoffs; 'Christmas star' phenomena in the sky tonight
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2018 in Washington, DC.

SEATTLE —

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, preventing a government shutdown.

The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Moderna vaccine approved for Washington

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved to use in California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

This is the second vaccine approved by the workgroup, the first being the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been given to healthcare workers across Washington and the United States.

Flood watch extended for parts of western Washington

A Flood Watch remains in effect until Monday 10 p.m. for most of western Washington, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Skagit and Whatcom counties. 

Some areas will likely see localized flooding from the mountains to the lowlands, and there will be an increased risk of landslides on Monday due to heavy rains.

Seahawks clinch playoff spot

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

Seattle is 10-4 on the season.

'Christmas star' spectacle on Dec. 21

Saturn and Jupiter will appear to overlap in the night sky tonight and the event will look like a bright star. It's also true, the event is bright and rare and, this time, it happens near Christmas.

The last time we saw a conjunction like the one coming on December 21 was back in 1623.

