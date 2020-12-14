5 things you need to know this Monday

Vaccine in WA; Electors to vote; Bellingham lab overwhelmed; COVID concerns in prison; Restaurants defying orders

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the first round of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Washington today, with vaccinations starting as early as Tuesday.

The state will receive 62,400 doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

The first groups to receive the vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers, along with firefighter-paramedics, private ambulance drivers and others who risk coming into direct contact with patients infected with COVID-19.

Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets.

The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, to 232 votes for President Donald Trump.

COVID-19 testing is running 24/7 at the Northwest Laboratory in Bellingham. The lab is one of those doing the heavy lifting for coronavirus testing in Washington, and across the country, pumping out 12,000 tests a day.

Just after Thanksgiving, they hit a major milestone: 1 million tests processed. However, they wish they could do more.

Families of inmates in Washington state prisons are voicing their concerns as COVID-19 case counts climb.

Some of those families said the state isn’t doing enough to protect the incarcerated population.

A Sultan restaurant owner, who says he's followed the coronavirus restrictions, feels the newest round of restrictions is going too far. He also says he understands why some businesses break the rules to stay afloat.

He argued restrictions should be placed on a case-by-case basis with each community making their own decisions.

