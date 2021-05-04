5 things you need to know this Monday

Youth driving new COVID cases; SDOT enforces school zone safety; Gonzaga advances to championships; Snow to be cleared on Hwy 20; King County's new sound stage.

Younger people are primarily driving the latest COVID-19 outbreaks, allowing more contagious variants to spread, King County's health officer said.

“Cases and hospitalizations are climbing at a steady pace, and we don't have any indication this trend will be leveling off soon,” said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin.

The latest outbreaks are tied to childcare settings, schools and sports leagues, even though many of those places are taking precautions, Duchin said, and more contagious variants are spreading. Read more

Road safety will be top of mind as Seattle's youngest students transition back into in-person learning Monday.

Seattle Public Schools will enter its next phase of returning to in-person learning on April 5, which includes students in Kindergarten through fifth grade and students in grades six through 12 for special education and intensive pathways programs.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will designate a portion of streets near school entrances as "school streets" that will block off most cars to provide a safe space for kids who are walking or biking to school. Read more

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are on to the NCAA Tournament's National Championship game after beating the No. 11 UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four after a buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs.

The Bruins had tied the game with three seconds left. Suggs then hit the three-point shot from just inside half-court as time expired to lift the Bulldogs to a 93-90 win over the Bruins.

The Bulldogs will face off against Baylor in the NCAA Championship Monday. Read more

The Washington State Department of Transportation is set to begin clearing State Route 20 over the North Cascades on Monday, April 5.

If all goes as planned, the 37 miles of snow-covered highway from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley should be cleared in four to six weeks. SR 20, or the North Cascades Highway, closed for the winter on November 13.

Crews on both the east and west sides of the stretch of highway that is closed over the winter will work to remove about seven feet of snow from the highway. Read more

Inside a mostly unused warehouse between SODO and West Seattle, King County is investing in a plan to lure Hollywood productions to Seattle.

"We don’t want to watch any more films about Seattle when we recognize the streets on-screen being Vancouver or Portland, or heaven forbid, Atlanta," said King County Executive Dow Constantine during a tour of the new Harbor Island Studios on Saturday.

The studio is a $1.5 million county project to renovate what was once the Fisher Flour Mill on Harbor Island into a state-of-the-art 117,000-square-foot soundstage. Read more

