Hitting the road this weekend? Be sure to check the best (and worst) times to travel to avoid a traffic headache

It's time to break out the barbeques – and your shorts and sunglasses. Highs will be in the upper 60's to mid 70's this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Looking for family fun? Northwest Folklife Festival has music, arts, and cultural activities at Seattle Center all weekend long. Festivities are free with a suggested donation.

On Monday, pay your respects to the men and women who died serving our country. The Tahoma National Cemetery will hold a ceremony at 1 p.m.

If you have a military member in your life, take them to the Museum of Flight. The museum will offer free admission to active-duty military members and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

