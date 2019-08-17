Roads will be packed this Labor Day weekend across western Washington. The same goes for Washington State Ferries, where a half-million people are expected to ride a ferry this weekend. Click here for peak drive times

It's opening weekend for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. Along with the same beloved fair food, rides, and big name bands, expect new security changes this year. Fairgoers will pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched. Read more

Seattle's biggest music festival Bumbershoot runs through Sunday. Headliner Lizzo had to cancel her Friday night performance, citing a severe sinus infection. See the full lineup here

King County Metro's Trailhead Direct shuttle helps hikers avoid parking struggles at busy trails. This weekend, the shuttle is operating on all routes, including to Cougar Mountain, Mailbox Peak, and Mount Si. Read about fees and routes

Saturday and Sunday will bring scattered showers to Puget Sound. But skies will clear up by Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s. See the full forecast here