Peak travel times
Roads will be packed this Labor Day weekend across western Washington. The same goes for Washington State Ferries, where a half-million people are expected to ride a ferry this weekend. Click here for peak drive times
Washington State Fair season
It's opening weekend for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. Along with the same beloved fair food, rides, and big name bands, expect new security changes this year. Fairgoers will pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched. Read more
Bumbershoot reigns over Seattle
Seattle's biggest music festival Bumbershoot runs through Sunday. Headliner Lizzo had to cancel her Friday night performance, citing a severe sinus infection. See the full lineup here
Take a shuttle, take a hike
King County Metro's Trailhead Direct shuttle helps hikers avoid parking struggles at busy trails. This weekend, the shuttle is operating on all routes, including to Cougar Mountain, Mailbox Peak, and Mount Si. Read about fees and routes
Mild weather for Labor Day weekend
Saturday and Sunday will bring scattered showers to Puget Sound. But skies will clear up by Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s. See the full forecast here