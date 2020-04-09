5 things you need to know this Friday

Man linked to Portland shooting killed in Lacey; Edmonds school bus driver rally; High school sports petition; St. Michael's outbreak; Wildfire smoke drifts in.

A man linked to the shooting death of a Trump supporter during a Portland protest was killed by law enforcement in Lacey.

Michael Reinoehl told Vice News that he killed Aaron "Jay" Danielson in self-defense.

A federal task force was attempting to arrest Reinoehl when officials said he produced a firearm and made threats. He was shot and died at the scene. Read more

Patient procedures that put healthcare workers at higher risk of infection may be a source of COVID-19 transmission at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, according to a recent report.

State health officials said aerosol generating procedures performed on asymptomatic positive patients may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials found some staff present for the procedures were not wearing N95 masks, only surgical masks and eye protection. Read more

Around 150 people, mostly high school student-athletes, chanted "Let us play" on the steps of the Washington State Capitol on Thursday.

They are upset about most high school fall sports being delayed into next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rally organizers started an online petition that garnered more than 25,000 signatures since Monday. Read more

School bus drivers for the Edmonds School District rallied for health benefits after layoffs this summer.

The district announced 175 drivers would be out of jobs.

Drivers and the union who represents them said other alternatives were not considered and the loss of health benefits hits especially hard. Read more

Smoke from California wildfires will continue to drift over western Washington on Friday, creating hazy skies.

However, most of the particle matter will remain above 6,000 feet and should not greatly impact Puget Sound's air quality. Read more

