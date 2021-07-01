5 things you need to know this Friday

Statewide burn ban now in effect; Heat-related death toll rises; Measure to ban encampments; Tacoma sales tax increases; Family has incredible encounter with orca.

A statewide burn ban is in effect through Sept. 30 on all forest land belonging to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the midst of elevated fire danger.

The ban was prompted by prolonged drought conditions in much of the state and risks posed by Fourth of July fireworks, along with increased temperatures and winds, according to a DNR release.

Campfires, charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns are all prohibited starting July 2. The ban could be extended depending on fire conditions. Read more

Dozens of people in the Pacific Northwest died during the historic June heat wave, and that number climbs into the hundreds when including preliminary death totals from Western Canada, which also saw record temperatures in the triple digits.

To date, 13 people died in King County of heat exposure. Nine deaths in Pierce County have been attributed to the extreme heat in the region. In Snohomish County, three deaths have been confirmed due to "hyperthermia" or extreme heat. Officials in Oregon have recorded at least 60 deaths from extreme heat. Read more

A new charter amendment that would direct the city of Seattle to clear up homeless encampments has qualified for the November ballot after a signature gathering campaign.

The "Compassion Seattle" measure would remove encampments from public spaces by creating more permanent housing and funding for mental health and substance use disorder treatment services.

Should the measure pass, the city would be required to "develop policies and procedures to address those individuals who remain in public spaces," according to the amendment text. Read more

A new sales tax took effect in Tacoma Thursday as part of an effort to fund more affordable housing projects in the city.

The tax will be on non-food-related items like clothing, furniture, kitchenware, electronics, etc.

The tax is one-tenth of 1%, meaning shoppers will pay an extra one cent per $10 in retail sales and an extra 10 cents per $100. Read more

Typically people venture out on Puget Sound looking for orcas, but for one lucky family, the orca found them.

Deborah Syna, her husband Dirk and their daughter Nina took their boat out on the water for the first time during summer, and it didn't take long for them to make a new friend.

"It was quite an adventure," Deborah Syna said. Read more

