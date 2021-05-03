5 Things you need to know this Friday

Vaccine timeline; Tacoma man faces 75 animal cruelty charges; Pacific Islander elders vaccinated; JBLM expands vaccine program; Nimitz returns

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that under the current trajectory, the state will enter Tier 2 of Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on March 22.

Tier 2 includes critical workers who work in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People over 16 years old who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be included in this phase. Read more

A Tacoma man was arrested after authorities seized more than 20 more dogs from his property. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Elmer Givens Jr. was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday evening.

It's the third time that dogs have been taken from Givens' property. Authorities have taken a total of 107 dogs from the property over the years.

Prosecutors charged the 41-year-old with one count of animal fighting, 58 counts of first-degree animal cruelty and 16 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. The charges are related to the two previous search warrants over the past years and dozens of animals seized from Givens’ property on the 900 block of Portland Ave. Read more

More than 100 Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander elders living in western Washington received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, as the communities aim to stem the devastating impact of the pandemic.

In Washington state, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have had a four times higher case rate, ten times higher hospitalization rate, and six times higher death rate of COVID-19 than other racial or ethnic groups. Read more

Those with active military connections and underlying medical conditions now qualify for COVID-19 vaccines administered by Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

“It’s a big step, it’s a lot of people,” said Lt. Col. Luke Mease, chief of preventive medicine.

Mease said active military members, their families and civilian Department of Defense employees now qualify under JBLM’s Phase “1-Charlie,” if they suffer from underlying medical conditions.

Mease said those conditions include cancer, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and tobacco use. Read more

The USS Nimitz and its carrier strike group returned home to Bremerton Thursday. Its crew had been gone a record-setting 321 days.

The Nimitz, along with the cruiser USS Princeton and the destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson, returned to the Puget Sound region after operations in U.S. Indo-Pacific command and U.S. Central command areas. Read more

