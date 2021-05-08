5 things you need to know this Friday

COVID-19's impact on childcare; Delta variant surge; SPS remote learning options this fall; Amazon to continue work from home; Pet owners struggle to find boarding.

An increase in COVID-19 cases among children is becoming apparent in childcare centers in Washington state as the delta variant continues to spread.

Several childcare providers have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases among children, according to the Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA).

Julie Schroath, with the WCCA, said she knows of at least 10 childcare centers in the state that have closed short-term due to COVID-positive cases among children. "When people go back to work, they're just not going to be able to find childcare," Schroath said. Read more

King County continues to see a surge of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant, health officials said Thursday, and to stave off restrictions people must continue getting vaccinated and take fewer risks.

"Risk is additive. The risks you take add up. To lower your risk of COVID-19, do fewer risky things," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health—Seattle & King County, who added as an example that he's not yet partaking in indoor dining and avoids other places where crowding can occur.

Duchin said 86% of sequenced cases this week were the delta variant, up from 78% at the end of July. King County reported 344 daily cases, which doubles two weeks ago, and is six times the rate a month ago. Read more

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced Thursday it would only offer online learning for a limited number of students in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year, leaving students in grades sixth through 12th to look outside of the district.

SPS said the district will be, "focusing our online, high-quality learning services on our youngest learners" under 12 who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Still, online learning will be limited, and families must apply for the opportunity. Read more

Amazon has pushed back its return-to-work timeline to 2022, extending work from home by another four months.

The e-commerce giant announced Thursday it now expects corporate workers to begin coming into the office regularly on Jan. 3. Previously, Amazon planned to bring back workers starting Sept. 7.

A spokesperson said employee health and well-being remain a top priority and that the company is monitoring the situation closely. Read more

With more people in western Washington heading back to work and out on vacation, pet boarding facilities are in high demand, forcing some owners to wait months for availability.

Businesses say the demand is due to more people getting pets during the pandemic and hiring issues.

Downtown Dog Lounge operates three locations in Seattle and went from 93 to 13 employees during the pandemic. Read more

