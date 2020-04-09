5 things you need to know this Friday

Tacoma Schools postpones in-person learning; Pac-12 announces return; Seattle officer seen rolling bike over protester; Ivar's closures; Weather destroys corn maze.

Tacoma Public Schools will not begin in-person learning for kindergartners and special education students on Monday after receiving clarified guidance on personal protective equipment from the Department of Labor and Industries.

The school was told "a significant number of staff members" must be fitted with N95 masks before students can return.

The district has not announced a new timeline for students to return. Read more

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

The Pac-12 will hold a seven-game conference-only season, starting Nov. 6 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 18. All games will be played without fans.

The schedule will be released "in the coming days," according to the Pac-12. Read more

A criminal investigation has been requested after a Seattle officer was seen on video rolling his bike over a person during a protest in Capitol Hill early Thursday morning.

In video circulating on social media, the officer is seen walking the wheels of his bicycle over a protester who was lying on the ground in the street.

The Seattle Police Department released a statement Thursday that said after it was made aware of this incident, it immediately activated the Force Investigation Team to document and investigate the use of force. Read more

Ivar's announced Thursday it's closing two of its full-service restaurants in Seattle due to financial shortfalls brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's another blow for the Seattle waterfront that's already struggling due to the closures of Pier 57 and 58.

Ivar's will close Acres of Clams on Pier 54 and the Salmon House on Lake Union as of Monday, Sept. 28. The fish bars on the sidewalks in front of each restaurant will remain open. Read more

Heavy rains this week loosened soil and wind toppled the cornstalks at a popular farm in Duvall.

A fall storm destroyed the corn maze at Muddy Boots Pumpkins, forcing owners to close the attraction this year. They hope guests will still support the pumpkin patch this season. Read more

