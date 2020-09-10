5 things you need to know this Friday

Eviction moratorium extended through 2020; UW Greek Row COVID outbreak grows; Seattle Storm virtual parade; Durkan recall effort fails; Iconic Pink Elephant sign.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through 2020, expressing concerns about housing insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ban on evictions, which was established in March and extended a few times, was scheduled to expire next week.

It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Read more

A coronavirus outbreak on UW's Greek Row has grown to 215 cases. The students are linked to 15 fraternities and sororities.

Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate in their current place of residence, according to the university.

This is the second COVID outbreak on UW's Greek Row this year. Read more

The Seattle Storm clinched their fourth WNBA Championship Tuesday night by sweeping the Las Vegas Aces.

The team will celebrate their title with a virtual championship rally starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

Before the rally, Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell and assistant coach Ryan Webb will raise the Seattle Storm flag on top of the Space Needle. Read more

Washington's Supreme Court unanimously rejected an effort to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The recall effort, led by six Seattle residents, blames Durkan for the Seattle Police Department's indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests.

Durkan had argued that the allegations amounted to a policy disagreement, not grounds for removing her from office. Read more

Seattle's famous Elephant Super Car Wash is closing permanently after 64 years at its downtown Denny Way location.

The iconic pink elephant sign will find new life nearby at the Museum of History and Industry, known as MOHAI, in South Lake Union.

The sign was designed in 1956 by Beatrice Haverfield, who also created the now legendary signs for Ivar's, Cinerama and Dick's Drive-In. Read more

