5 things you need to know this Friday

SEATTLE — Ferry fiasco

Around 250 Washington State Ferries (WSF) employees are still unvaccinated less than two weeks from the deadline. State employees are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or risk losing their jobs.

Experts worry a significant loss of employees could create major problems for WSF. Crew shortages, mechanical issues and canceled crossings have become commonplace during the pandemic. At least 30 crossings were canceled on Thursday alone. Read more

Long lines at the emergency room at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett caused the hospital to postpone surgeries this week.

The hospital is so full of COVID-19 patients, dozens were left in the waiting room and Providence opened a satellite ICU to care for more people.

The hospital treated the country’s first COVID-19 patient in January 2020. Read more

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a resolution in support of decriminalizing the use of psychedelic drugs, like mushrooms containing psilocybin.

Among the reasons for the resolution, legislation cites scientific and clinical studies that have shown the medicinal properties of psychedelics for those experiencing depression, post-traumatic stress, grief and other physical and mental ailments. Read more

The Draconid meteor show, which takes place annually, is expected to peak Friday night. Unlike other meteor showers, the best viewing takes place in early evening instead of early morning.

While there won’t be great visibility, western Washington will have some clear skies early on in the evening, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon. Clouds are expected to increase late Friday night. Read more

A beluga whale was seen in Puget Sound near Commencement Bay Thursday afternoon. It's the third time the beluga whale has been spotted in the region this week. The creature appears healthy.

Researchers think the whale may have traveled from as far away as the Cook Inlet, near Anchorage, which is more than 1,000 miles north of Puget Sound. Read more

